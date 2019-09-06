MARCELLUS, Mich. — David E. Dunn, 76, of Marcellus, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Updated: September 6, 2019 @ 3:36 pm
