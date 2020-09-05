SHIPSHEWANA — David D. Higgins I, 82, of Shipshewana, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Goshen Health Hospital. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
SanFran Kid said:
EPD have been out of control for years,attorneys from other counties will tell you that they have a reputation of being cowboys
