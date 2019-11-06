DAVID C. ASKREN Oct. 7, 1953 - Oct. 21, 2019

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — David Charles Askren, 66 of both Amsterdam and Nevada, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, in Amsterdam.
He was born Oct. 7, 1953, in Defiance, Ohio, to Charles F. And Betty B Askren.
David graduated from Concord High School class of 1972. He went on to graduate from Ball State class of 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in business.
He spent his entire career in the Airline industry working for Northwest, Continental and United Airlines.
He retired in September of 2018.
David is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Askren) Shepherd, brother-in-law Willis Shepherd and his nephew, Brion Topolski.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a graveside service at Rice Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. All friends and family are welcome.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting David’s family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.