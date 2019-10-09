BARNESVILLE, Ga. — David Brian Zullo, 64, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
David was born Jan. 1, 1955, to Ralph Pete Zullo and the late Phyllis Ann Cecil McGill.
He worked for Days Inn and was a member of Rock Springs Church.
David was one of the most humble people one would ever meet.
He loved golf, fishing and spending time with his family.
David is survived by his children, Carrie Herndon of Elkhart, Crystal Zullo of Elkhart and Anthony Zullo of Gulfport, Mississippi; grandchildren Chelsey Elmore, Frankie Elmore, Hunter Herndon, Trynten Herndon, Matthew Wixson and Eleanor Steinke; great-grandchildren Braxton, Bryson, and Justin; father Ralph Zullo of Jacksonville, North Carolina; sister Michelle McGill; brothers and sister-in-law, Gary Zullo, Joe and Connie Zullo, and Tommy Zullo; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for David will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Larry Ballard officiating.
Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Zullo family.
