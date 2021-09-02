David A. Maddux, 63, of Goshen, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend after a short illness.
Mr. Maddux was born on Sept. 25, 1957, in Goshen to James and Doris (Merrick) Maddux. David was a NorthWood High School graduate and a lifelong resident of the Nappanee-Goshen area. He worked in networking in the OIT department at the University of Notre Dame. On May 26, 2018, he married Cindy DeMaso Beals in Mishawaka, Indiana.
