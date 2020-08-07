BUCHANAN, Mich. — David A. Harrison, 64, of Buchanan, formerly of Elkhart, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at home.
David was born on Oct. 9, 1955, to Edward and Elaine Harrison in Greentown, Indiana. He graduated from Goshen High School in 1974, and then when on to Western Michigan University where he earned his associates degree in aviation technology. David worked as a general aviation mechanic for over 40 years, most recently with Michiana Aircraft. He was a selfless and all around just a good man, and everyone liked him. Dave will be dearly missed.
