GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Daryl Eugene Kauffman, 70, of Grand Rapids, entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Born Oct. 30, 1949, he was a member of Calvary Church, Grand Rapids. His servant’s heart was a beautiful gift like no other and he continually sought out those in need. Daryl was a shining example of the good Samaritan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
