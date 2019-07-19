SOUTH BEND — The Rev. Darrell R. Bice, 85 of South Bend, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Raymond A. Bice and Ruth M. Bushman.
He is survived by his children, Darrell Bice of Elgin, Illinois, Bryan (Chris) Bice of Sterling, Illinois, Douglas (Linda) Bice of Loves Park, Illinois and Cindy Bice of Elkhart; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Darrell earned his bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University and was a retired pastor most recently serving at Faith Baptist Church in Elkhart.
After his retirement he worked security for Bethel College and the South Bend Airport.
Visitation for Darrell will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart. Private graveside services will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to the Library Fund at Faith Baptist Church in Sterling, Illinois.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bice family at the funeral home website.
