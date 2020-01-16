DARRALL D. WATERMAN Oct. 30, 1947 - Jan. 14, 2020

GOSHEN — Darrall D. Waterman, 72, of Goshen, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 30, 1947, to Darrell and Shirley (Mellott) Waterman.
He married Sharon (Herrli) Waterman on March 15, 1969, in Elkhart.
Darrall is survived by his wife, Sharon Waterman of Goshen; sons Joe Waterman of Syracuse, Ryan (Christy) Waterman of Goshen and Jon (Karen) Waterman of Middlebury; daughter Jen (Darin) Diller of Bristol; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gary Waterman and sister Jan Miller.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home in Middlebury. Pastor Shawn Cortelyou of United Church of God will officiate.
Burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Bristol.
Darrall graduated from Elkhart High School in 1965 and attended Indiana State University.
He worked at Fairmont Homes in Nappanee for more than 30 years. He was a long term member of United Church of God.
Darrall enjoyed reading, woodworking, playing Euchre and spending time with his family.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
