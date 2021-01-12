GRANGER — Darlene K Ballard, 61, of Granger, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, at Center for Hospice Care surrounded by her family after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 21, 1959, to Dale and Wanda (Powell) Cornish in South Bend. Darlene was a graduate of Elkhart Memorial High School and employed by Elkhart High School West. Darlene loved trips to Fort Myers Beach and camping at Turkey Run State Park and the Indiana Dunes.
