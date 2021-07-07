Daniel Wayne Huhta, 62, of Elkhart, was born Feb. 13, 1959, in Wayne, Michigan, and died after an extended illness Friday, July 2, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Huhta of Goshen; five siblings, Ruth (Ken) VanKirk of Tucson, Arizona, Judi (Mikal) Kildal of Roseburg, Oregon, David (Kim) Huhta of Centerville, Ohio, Jim (Cathy) Huhta of St. John, Indiana and Steve (Christal) Huhta of Elkhart, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his mother, Esther (Peterson) Huhta, and a nephew, Jordan Michael Huhta.
