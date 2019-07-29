DANIEL P. MONSCHEIN Jan. 23, 1947 - July 27, 2019

GOSHEN — Daniel Paul Monschein, 72, of Goshen, died 4:50 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1947, in Goshen, to Bill and Dora (Bowman) Monschein Aust. On July 13, 1974, he married Janice (Snyder) Monschein.
Surviving are his wife, Janice, of Goshen; children, Melissa Momotiuk of Mishawaka and Angie (Chad) Follis of Hartford, Iowa; grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Elliana, Austin and Carson; sisters, Mary Anne Cripe of Carrollton, Georgia, Charmaine Young of Sarasota, Florida, Janet (Robert) Miller of Goshen, Jean Krull of Goshen and Jane Monschein of Hanoverton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Daniel was a supervisor at Steury, now Veada Industries, supervisor at Leer Truck Caps, and also worked at Jason Truck Caps, Elkhart, and NIBCO, Goshen. He loved his music, loved his family and wanted to see his family happy.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with the service following at 10:30 a.m., all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Pastor Gregg Lanzen, First Baptist Church, Goshen, will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
