DANIEL H. BEACHY Feb. 19, 1922 - Aug. 25, 2019

GOSHEN — Daniel H. Beachy, 97, of Goshen, died at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 19, 1922, in LaGrange County, to Henry and Emma (Bontrager) Beechy.
On Nov. 11, 1943, in Elkhart County, he married Viola Miller; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are daughter Wilda (Ron) Mast of Millersburg; four sons, Elmer (Rosetta) Beachy of Goshen, Richard (Ruby) Beachy of Champaign, Illinois, Lavern (Joan) Beachy of Middlebury and Wilmer (Deb) Beachy of Wolcottville; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Susie Schlabach of Goshen, Katie (Amos) Miller of Middlebury, Amanda Christner of Topeka and Ida Christner of Mongo; and brother Levi Beechy of Humansville, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joni Beachy and sister Amanda Schrock.
Daniel was a charter member of Woodlawn Mennonite Church.
He worked construction and volunteered at Menno Hof and Mennonite Disaster Service.
He managed 51/2 years at MCC Great Lakes and 14 years at the Depot.
He was the treasurer and a long time board member at Clinton Christian School and served on the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale for many years.
At 90 years old, Daniel authored his autobiography, “Home Alone at thirteen.”
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 and 2 - 4 and 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Woodlawn Mennonite Church, 62861 C.R. 41, Goshen.
There will also be one hour of viewing prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service Thursday, Aug. 29 also at the church.
Services will be conducted by the Woodlawn Ministry Team.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS).
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
