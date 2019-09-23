DANIEL E. HOBIK Sept. 12, 1969 - Sept. 17, 2019

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Daniel “Dan” Edward Hobik, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillian and John Kraft and Ann and Edward Hobik.
Dan is survived by his son Noah; parents Jeanne and Donald Hobik; sister Kathleen (Chad) Horne; brother Andrew Hobik; nephew Alexander (Jennifer); and nieces Madeline, Evan, Meredith, Anna, and Caroline.
Dan was born in Chicago on Sept. 12, 1969, and moved with his family to Elkhart in 1972.
He attended St. Thomas the Apostle grade school in Elkhart and Mishawaka Marian High School, excelling in basketball, baseball and football. As a multisport athlete, Dan achieved multiple varsity letters in all sports, as well as local and regional accolades as a superior academic athlete and leader.
Dan attended the University of Indianapolis on a basketball scholarship, transferring to Indiana University South Bend to continue his basketball career and complete his bachelor’s degree.
Dan’s winning smile and generous heart allowed him to excel in his chosen field of sales.
Dan moved from Elkhart to Colorado to immerse himself in his love of nature, fishing, biking and running trails. While in Colorado, he competed in multiple marathons and Ironman triathlons, enjoying all that the mountains had to offer. He exchanged the mountains for the desert, moving to Arizona to be closer to his sister and her family, continuing to enjoy the desert landscape in his love of nature and the outdoors.
Dan’s love of playing sports, watching sports and competing was matched only by his love of reading.
He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
There will be a Catholic Rosary service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Grade School library, 1331 N. Main St., Elkhart, IN 46514, where a fund has been established to allow others to share in his great passion for reading, or to the charitable organization of choice.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
