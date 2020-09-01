BRISTOL — Dan E. Spencer, 56, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart woman arrested after three-county chase
- Forest River announces expansion plans
- Elkhart Sports Center closing after fall/winter season
- In their first-ever game, Lions rally to beat Mishawaka 35-28
- Man formally charged in fatal bar shooting
- Mask mandate opponents ask about 'endgame'
- David James Artley
- Goshen student earns top ACT score
- Man and woman charged for meth after traffic stop
- 5 injured when pickup strikes carriage
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Schools can resume in-person education after all (24)
- Get ready for Pence v. Harris in out-sized debates (14)
- Mask mandate opponents ask about 'endgame' (8)
- Condo construction set to begin on Alick's lot (7)
- Health officer defends in-person education decision (7)
- Gunfire, car chase results in 5 arrests (6)
- Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks (4)
- Shrunken condominium plans delayed again (4)
- Senior apartments company sues Conn-Selmer (3)
- Remote learning ordered for all county schools (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.