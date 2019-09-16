DALLAS L. KONNECK Feb. 12, 1935 - Sept. 13, 2019

UNION, Mich. — Dallas Keith Konneck, 84, of Union, passed to his rest Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home after an illness.
He was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Porter Township, Union, the son of Paul Otto and Beulah M. (Christner) Konneck, and has lived in this area all of his life.
He served in the U. S. Army as a Sgt. from 1957 to 1963.
He was employed at C.G. Conn in Elkhart as a polisher-buffer and was co-owner of a catering service in Union, known as Mari-Del catering.
Dallas was married Nov. 24, 1961, in Chicago to Della Mae Yeager, who survives with their children, Ronda (Barry) Gross of Hazelhurst, Wisconsin and Kevin Konneck of Union.
There are four grandchildren, Balie Strasburg, Erin Gross, Joshua Konneck and Ryan Konneck. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Casey Strasburg, Tess Strasburg and Monroe Konneck. Other survivors are a sister, Donna (Raymond) Schrader of Jones and a brother, Charles (Diane) Konneck of Constantine.
Family who preceded Dallas in passing, are his parents and his siblings, Paulyne Waggoner, Charlotte Troup, Kenneth Konneck, Robert Konneck, Paul Konneck Jr., and Victor Konneck.
Dallas was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, Sept, 19, at Porter Baptist Church, 12032 Teasdale Lake St., Constantine, from 1-2 p.m.. At 2 p.m. a memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Randy Peterson. Following the memorial service the U. S. Army Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American Flag.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later date at Kessington Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to one of the following places: Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Suite 120, Portage, MI 49024, Porter Township EMT, 69401 Baldwin Prairie, Union, MI 49130 or Cass County Humane Society, 323 M-62 North, Cassopolis, MI 49031.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.