ELKHART — Dale Sparks, 65, of Elkhart passed on Jan. 21, 2021, in Elkhart General Hospital.
He is survived by his brothers “Ray” Sparks of Cassopolis, Michigan, and “Curly” Winter of Augusta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by father Charles Sparks, mother Kathryn (Stevens), sister Paula Sue Smarr, and brothers Luther and Kenny Winter, along with numerous brothers and sisters on his father’s side.
