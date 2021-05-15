ELKHART — A memorial service and dinner are planned for Dale Sparks from 1 to 4 p.m. May 23 at his brother’s farm on Calvin Center Road in Cassopolis, Michigan.
The farm is between Bulhand Road and Calvin Hill Road; there will be a sign at the farm. Guests are asked to have a mask available.
