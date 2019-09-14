DALE J. WALTERHOUSE Nov. 27, 1936 - Sept. 11, 2019

BRONSON, Mich. — The Rev. Dale John Walterhouse, 82, of Bronson passed onto his eternal home on Sept. 11, 2019, in Sturgis, Michigan.
Dale was born to Robert and Mary (Bellman) Walterhouse on Nov. 27, 1936, in Bremen, Indiana. He was the middle child between brothers Winfred and Everett. He was a graduate of Bremen High School (’54) and Bethel University (’59) where he studied to be a minister.
On June 13, 1959, he married Elaine Ummel; she survives. They raised five children, Janet (Bob) Byler of Bronson, Marlin “Bud” (Cris) Walterhouse of Elkhart, Stephen (Phyllis) Walterhouse of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Robert Walterhouse of Elkhart and Roger (Susan) Walterhouse of Elkhart. He has 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother Everett (Barbara) Walterhouse of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Winfred.
Dale was ordained in the Missionary Church and served as pastor of Lydick Missionary Church (Lydick, Indiana), Mendon Missionary Church (Mendon, Michigan), Cassopolis Missionary Church (Cassopolis, Michigan), Pleasant Hill Missionary Church (Bronson, Michigan), Berea Missionary Church (Shipshewana, Indiana) and Mill Creek Missionary Church (Rochester, Indiana). He also served as church planting director for the North Central District of the Missionary Church and was instrumental in starting 13 churches in southern Michigan and northern Indiana. His ministry impacted the lives of many who will remember Dale for his great concern and care for their spiritual lives.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at California Road Missionary Church, 29765 C.R. 12, Elkhart, and one hour prior to a funeral service scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the church with the Rev. Norm Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Prairie Camp, Bethel University, or Feed the Hungry, South Bend.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements; online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
