MIDDLEBURY – Dale I. Schlabach, 81, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Elkhart Hospital.

He was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Goshen to Ezra and Vivian M. (Johns) Schlabach.

Dear Vivian and family. I'm so sorry that we've lost Dale and pray for you and your family as you grieve the passing of this fine man of God. We became friends as members of the Evergreen Singers the past 7 years. His love of music as a conductor and singer was well known and we will miss his contribution very much. One favorite memory is his ostinato contribution to "Silent Night" which he sang at our season-ending Christmas party last December. We didn't expect it to be the last time.

May God's peace help fill the empty space in your lives left by this sad event.

David Janzen

