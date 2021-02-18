MIDDLEBURY — Dale E. Shrock, 60, of Middlebury, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1960, in Rolette, North Dakota, to Edward Jr. and Joann (Graber) Shrock. Survivors in addition to his mother, Joann Shrock of Middlebury, are two sisters, Denise (Dave) Wilkerson of Bristol, Diane (Stephen) Lizon of Indianapolis, and brother Donavan Shrock of Middlebury. He was preceded in death by his father.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.