NORTH MANCHESTER — Dale Devon Deter, 89, North Manchester, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne.
He was born July 29, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Dale Deane and Orpha (Marshall) Deter. He graduated from Goshen High School in 1949 and served nine years in the Army Active Reserves. In 1958 he married Dolores Karstetter, and they had three children; she died in 1999. He married Cora Gibson in 2002, moving in 2019 to North Manchester.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Violett Cemetery, Goshen, with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Pastor Dennis Beckner will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Columbia City Church of the Brethren, 112 N. Washington St., Columbia City, IN 46725.
Friends may visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Dale’s family online condolences or sign the online guest book.
