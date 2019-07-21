DALE A. BAILEY May 29, 1932 - July 19, 2019

GOSHEN — Dale Arthur Bailey, 87, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born May 29, 1932, in Elkhart, to Clarence and Mabel (Poth) Bailey.
He married Doris Runnion she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Victoria Noel and a brother, Glen Bailey.
Surviving are six children, Thomas (Cheryl) Bailey, JoAnna Bailey, Karen (Clarence) Stevenson, Debra Long, Lisa (Randy) Feldman and Dawn Vance, 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Dale graduated from Elkhart High School and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He was also a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, America Legion, D.A.V. and Elkhart Auxiliary Police.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and watching wildlife, especially birds.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place and burial will be at a later date in Rice Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Elkhart Hospice House.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with his arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.