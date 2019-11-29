CYNTHIA S. NEW Sept. 7, 1968 - Nov. 24, 2019

GOSHEN — Cynthia S. New, 51, of Goshen, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from injuries she suffered in single car accident on C.R. 17.
She was born Sept. 7, 1968, in Elkhart, to Richard and Karen (Bosse) Brown.
Surviving are her two children, Dacoda New (Candice Yoder) of Granger and Stephanie New (Carson Allen) of Goshen; a stepson, Tyson Crice of Mishawaka; and four grandchildren, Savannah Johns, Braxton Allen, both of Goshen, Matthew Cowsert and Cloe New, both of Granger.
Also surviving are her parents, Richard and Karen Brown and her brother, Richard E. Brown II, all of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Heather M. Brown.
Cynthia was a graduate of Elkhart Central High School.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for others.
She loved animals and was very compassionate and was full of life.
Cynthia was employed at Dynamax in Elkhart.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home.
Pastor John Hogsett will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
