ELKHART — A service for Cynthia King, 61, of Elkhart, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Sanctuary church, 10143 Lehman St., Osceola. Following the service, immediate family only will meet for a luncheon at the Carroll residence. Floral arrangements may be sent to The Sanctuary.
Cynthia died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Chapel Hill Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
