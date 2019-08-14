CURTIS R. HEFFNER June 28, 1925 - Aug. 10, 2019

GOSHEN — Curtis R. Heffner, 94, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen.
He was born June 28, 1925, in Elkhart, to Fred and Ruth “Marie” (Frailey) Heffner.
On Nov. 24, 1949, he married Kathryn Gibbs; she preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Surviving are three children, Sharon (Allen) Worsham, Michael Heffner and Patrick (Joyce) Heffner, one granddaughter, Kelly Worsham and four siblings, Pete Heffner, Adeline Parker, Helen Pettit and Carley Eldridge.
Curtis was an U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II.
He retired from Miles Lab (Bayer) in 1990 after more than 40 years of employment, was a member of the Miles Quarter Century Club, and a former member of Dunlap United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching the different animals outside.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the noon service at Greencroft Healthcare in the Metzler Meeting House, Thursday, Aug. 15.
Presiding will be Chaplain Randy Roth and burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
