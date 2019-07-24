CURTIS D. POWELL July 21, 1931 - June 5, 2019

ELKHART — Curtis Devon “Shorty” Powell, 87, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at Valley View Health Care Center.
Curtis was born July 21, 1931, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to the late Curtis and Jewel (Hunter) Powell.
He married Eula M. Jarrett on April 15, 1950. She died Sept. 30, 2012.
Surviving are a daughter, Connie (John) Richmond; son Gary (Mary Wilson) Powell; five grandchildren, Riley, Jessica, Ashley Powell, Jay Richmond and Jeff (Shelby) Richmond; eight great grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill (Ingrid) Powell and Roy (Priscilla) Powell.
In addition to his parents and wife Eula, a sister, Eva Burgess preceded Curtis in death.
Curtis or “Shorty” as he was also known, was a union meat cutter for 55 years, working at Kroger’s, then managing the meat counter at Wilt’s at Easy Shopping Center, and then moved to Tennessee and worked for a time before he retired.
Curtis was a minor league baseball player. His favorite team is the St. Louis Cardinals.
He loved to garden, bowl and play cards, especially Euchre.
In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen under the care of Billings Funeral Home. Elkhart.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife Eula in a private family service in Prairie Street Cemetery.
If so desired, memorials in Curtis’s name are requested to American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at the Billings Funeral Home website.
