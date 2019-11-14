CRAIG M. STUTZMAN Oct. 28, 1965 - Nov. 11, 2019

ELKHART — Craig M. Stutzman, 54, of Elkhart, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home from natural causes.
He was born Oct. 28, 1965, in Goshen.
On Sept. 24, 1988, he married Angie Moore at the First Church of God, Goshen.
She survives along with six children, Monica (Austin) Oakley, James, Tyler, Todd, Garrett and Colton Stutzman, all of Elkhart; his father, Amos Stutzman; his mother, Sally (Clouse) Roll; three brothers, Tracey Stutzman of Elkhart, Brian (Alane) Stutzman of New Paris and Cooper (Jen) Stutzman of Warsaw; and a sister, Wendy (Jerry) Callahan of South Bend.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Helen Perotti.
Craig was a 1984 graduate of Fairfield High School and attended Ivy Tech, South Bend.
He owned and operated C & A Woodworking since 1993.
He was a youth soccer coach for 12 years and board member for Concord Youth Soccer for three years.
A faithful Christian, Craig acted on his faith by being an example to friends and family.
He enjoyed drawing and ministering by traveling with his portable skateboard park, that he made.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of nature and outdoor activities, and enjoyment of hunting, camping and gardening.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. A 1 p.m. funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to R.E.T.A., Reason Enough to Act, Elkhart.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
