ELKHART — Cozzettia Parthenia Jacobs, 90, residing in Elkhart, passed away peacefully at noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Valley View Healthcare Center.
She was born on May 17, 1930. She married Alex Jacobs on April 22, 1961, and he passed on June 13, 2004. She is survived by her caregivers, two nieces, Loretta (Thomas) Johnson, Carolyn Dancler; and two sister-in-laws, Shirley Stout, Mary James and a brother-in-law L. C. Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her husband, father Luther Price, mother and 2 half-sisters.
