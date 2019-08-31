CORNELIUS A. HOOGENBOOM Sept. 2, 1931 - Aug. 29, 2019

GOSHEN — Cornelius “Corky” A. Hoogenboom, 87, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at The Maples.
He was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Goshen to Leonard S. and Arlie (Elzerman) Hoogenboom.
On Feb. 10, 1951, he married Shirley A. Rassi in Goshen.
She survives along with three children, Carol A. Hoogenboom and Carrie B. (Douglas) Weldy, both of Goshen, and Christopher A. Hoogenboomof Nappanee; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Alberta and Mary Hoogenboom, both of Goshen.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Abraham, Agnes, Arthur, Leonard, Garrett, Frederick and Albert Hoogenboom.
Mr. Hoogenboom served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a substation electrician for NIPSCO for 42 years. He was a member of Greene Road Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home where an 11:30 p.m. Wednesday funeral service will be conducted. Pastor Dave Van Der Wiele will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Greene Road Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
