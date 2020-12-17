GRANGER — Corinne R. Weaver, 72, of Granger, formerly of Sturgis, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Creekside Villages in Granger.
Corinne was born on May 28, 1948, in Sturgis, Michigan, a daughter of the late Robert and Burdena (Decker) Berger. Corinne was a graduate of Sturgis High School in 1966. On Jan. 20, 1968, she married Frank Weaver in Sturgis at the Sturgis United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.