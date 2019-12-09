CONNIE L. WHEELER Nov. 5, 1940 - Nov. 13, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Connie L. Wheeler, 79, formerly of New Paris, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Goshen, to Everett and Marjorie E. (Miller) Perrin.
On Nov. 13, 1958, she married Carl R. Wheeler. They divorced in 1988.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Keydron) Wheeler of Lexington, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Evan) Steward of Mooresville, Indiana, Brandon (Amanda) Wheeler of Corpus Christi, Texas, Lauren Wheeler of Lexington and Madison Wheeler of Washington D.C.; five great-grandchildren; siblings Everett (Ursula) Perrin of Tacoma, Washington, Betty (Wayne) Mast, Sharon Kauffman, Kathryn Rohn, Dennis (Jill) Perrin, and Jim Perrin, all of Goshen; many nieces and nephews, and her former husband.
Preceding her in death were her parents; son Jeffery Bryan Wheeler and siblings Peggy, William, and Richard Perrin.
Connie lived in Lexington with her son and daughter-in-law for the last 10 years but lived most of her life in the Millersburg and Syracuse area.
She retired from Penn Controls, Goshen, and Kawneer, Bristol, and was a member of Wawasee Lakeside Chapel and Millersburg American Legion Auxiliary.
Connie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, travelling, crocheting, gardening, playing cards, and collecting figurines.
Memorials may be sent to The Window Inc., Goshen.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.