GLENDALE, Ariz. — Colleen Ruth Mann Merrill, 90, of Glendale, Arizona, was received into the arms of our Lord on July 6, 2019.
She was born April 20, 1929, in Elkhart to Russell Mann and Mildred (Parcell) Mann, and attended Jimtown High School.
Colleen left behind three daughters, Candy (Dave), Cathy and Cindy (Ken); and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and stepfamily.
Surviving siblings include Betty Schmalenberger, Joyce Metzler-Smith (Don), Jane Bontrager (Jim) and Jerry Mann (Pat).
Deceased siblings were Rex Mann, Russell Mann, Marilyn West and Cheryl Deak.
Services were held July 12 in Glendale, where she resided, at the West Resthaven Funeral Home.
