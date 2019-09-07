CODY S. VANCE SR. Jan. 7, 1948 - Sept. 3, 2019

UNION, Mich. — On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Cody Steve Vance Sr. of Union passed away peacefully at the age of 71.
Cody was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Caretta, West Virginia, to Oliver Vance and Francis Ann Lee. Early in his life, he moved north, eventually settling in Union. On Dec. 26, 1987, Cody married Leneé Ann Ward, and the two owned and operated Baldwin Lake Marina.
Cody lived a full and passionate life. From a young age, he raced cars and motorcycles. He was a black-belt martial artist, a master furniture maker, an avid outdoorsman, and was an entrepreneur. After years of operating Baldwin Lake Marina, he organized his friends and family and built his house in Union, where he loved hosting friends and family for parties. He was a gregarious man who was known by his many friends as a storyteller and was loved for his warmth as well as his humor.
Cody was preceded in death by his father, Oliver, and his two sisters, Susan and Kathleen.
He is survived by his wife, Leneé, his three children, MaryAnn Astolfo (and Samuel), Cody Vance Jr. (and Sondra) from a previous marriage, and Stephanie Vance-Jones (and Greg); his daughter-in-law and close family friend, Kristin Griffin; his grandchildren, Stevie Vance (and Wil), Cody “Cole” Vance (and Khashae’); his great-grandchild, Santana Vance; his mother, Francis Ann; and his siblings, Birtie, Randall, Cathy, and Connie; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main St., Elkhart, Indiana, at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be send in Cody’s name to Elkhart County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.