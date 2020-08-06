GOSHEN — Clifford John Ahonen, 86, of Goshen, left us to be in heaven with Jesus on Friday, July 31, 2020. He passed away at Goshen General Hospital.
Clifford was born on March 1, 1934, in Ironwood, Michigan. He was the son of the late Telefield and Helen (Kuula) Ahonen. He grew up in Hurley, Wisconsin, before moving to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from West Milwaukee High School, the Mustangs, Class of ‘52 and was voted “jack of all trades.” He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in ‘59. He earned his master’s degree from Roosevelt University in business administration in 1963. He earned his doctorate in marketing from California Western University in 1981. Cliff truly valued education. His first teaching experience was in 1955 and 1956 teaching “surface-to-air missile warhead, hydraulic and propulsion systems” while in the Army. He also played tennis for the Army. Cliff taught marketing and business classes at numerous colleges.
