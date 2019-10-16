CLIFFORD D. SMELTZER Aug. 14, 1939 - Oct. 13, 2019

WARSAW — Clifford Dean Smeltzer, 80, of Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home of natural causes.
He was born Aug. 14, 1939, in Wakarusa, to Clarence and Mary (Yoder) Smeltzer.
Survivors include two sons, Dean (Suzy) Smeltzer of Winona Lake and Allen (Debra) Smeltzer of LaGrange; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Melba Williams of Goshen; sister-in-law Judy Smeltzer of Wakarusa; and longtime companion, Lois Yoder of Warsaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Glen, David and Dale Smeltzer and two sisters, Viola Smeltzer and Ruth Newcomer.
A 1958 graduate of Wakarusa High School, he was a member of the Goshen Moose and the Wakarusa American Legion.
He enjoyed fishing and horseback riding.
Cliff retired after 45 years from Elkhart Products.
There will be no public services.
Memorial donations may be made in Cliff’s memory to The Magical Meadows, 3386 E. 525 N., Warsaw, IN 46582.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
