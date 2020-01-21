ELKHART — “SHORT LIFE, LONG MEMORIES” Cleofis (Cleo) Suggs, 52, peacefully passed away at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Cleo was born in Elkhart, Sept. 8, 1967, to Calvin Johnson (deceased) and Mary Suggs Brown.
Cleo was full of life and could brighten any day with his warming smile and joyful laugh.
Cleo will be truly missed by his two brothers, Calvin Suggs and Kelvin Thomas; sister Michael (Anita) Hawkins; five daughters, Aviance, Dominique, Kourtney, Kayla, and Cleomy Suggs; two sons, DeAndre Peoples and Trevor Johnson; and fiancé Melissa Purdiman.
The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at Agape Missionary Baptist Church, 248 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516. Family and Friends are welcome to attend the viewing from 11 a.m. to noon. Services will begin at noon. The burial will take place in Prairie Street Cemetery. Please join as Cleo is celebrated and remembered.
