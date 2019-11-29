CLAUDY MAE JONES Nov. 10, 1942 - Nov. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Claudy Mae Jones, 77, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born the second of five children on Nov. 10, 1942, in Tunica, Mississippi, to the union of Luther and Sonora (Dorsey) Collins Sr.
She later moved to Elkhart where she worked as a housekeeper for Willard Chester and Dr. Gattman.
She attended Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed garage sales, visiting family, attending, church and travel.
In 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri, she married Herbert Jones, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are three daughters, Lee Alice (Jimmy) Harris of Elkhart, Virginia (Frank) McPherson of Indianapolis and Emma Kyle of Elkhart; a son, Terrence Jones of Elkhart; grandchildren Michael (Kimberly) Jones, Ricky (Chantinea) Joyner, Brittany Harris, Ashanti McPherson, Frank McPherson, Terrence Jones Jr. and Terrell Jones; six great-grandchildren; brothers Leroy (Silvia) Collins and Willie Collins, both of Spokane, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucy Williams and Josephine Lewis.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pilgrim’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 802 Garfield Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516 where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. LaFate Owens and the Rev. Danny Brown officiating.
Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Arrangments are with Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home.
