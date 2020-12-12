WAKARUSA — Clarise C. Cloud, 95, of Wakarusa, passed away at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her residence after a short illness.
She was born June 17, 1925, in Minnesota to Arthur and Myrtle (Schrader) Thews. Clarise was a 1943 graduate of Wakarusa High School. On March 23, 1947, she married Leonard C. Cloud in Wakarusa. He preceded her in death Dec. 9, 1995. She was a lifetime area resident. Clarise enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds and crafts.
