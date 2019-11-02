CLARENCE THOMAS NANCE SR. Feb. 2, 1944 - Oct. 31, 2019

BRISTOL — Clarence Thomas Nance Sr., 75, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Waynesboro, Tennessee, to Cornelius and Lucille (Woods) Nance.
He married Linda Lou Nicely on May 1, 1965. She survives along with three children, Sherry Callender of Elkhart, Clarence T. (Amy) Nance Jr. of Jones, Michigan, and Neil Edward Nance of Bristol; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Demerly of Elkhart. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Nance Sr.
Clarence was an avid fisherman and gardener, and dearly loved his two dogs, Peaches and Squirt. He worked for over 37 years for the Penn Central, Conrail and Norfolk Southern railroads, retiring in 2004 as a conductor.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and no services are scheduled. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care.
