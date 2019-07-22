CLARA E. BREITKREITZ July 9, 1932 - July 20, 2019

ELKHART — Clara E. Breitkreitz, 87, of Elkhart, formerly of Eagle Lake and Edwardsburg, Michigan, passed to her rest July 20, 2019, at her residence after an illness.
She was born July 9, 1932, in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of John Kenneth and Elsie (Thompson) Pomeroy, and has lived in Edwardsburg for many years.
She worked many years for Speed Grip Chuck of Elkhart, was a member of Hope United Methodist Church and was a member of the Bonneyville Mill Sweet Adelines. Her favorite hobby was wood carving. She took pleasure in sewing and was an avid collector of anything having to do with “ducks.” She was a true fan of Notre Dame girls basketball.
Clara was married in 1953 in South Bend to Edward A. Breitkreitz, and he passed July 20, 2015. Surviving are their two daughters, Sharon Breitkreitz of Elkhart and Marcianne (Terry) Farver of Aurora, Colorado. There is one grandson, Justin (Yara) Neuerburg of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a great-granddaughter, Penelope Rain Neuerburg.
Family who have preceded her in passing are her parents; her beloved husband, Edward; and two sisters, Carol Taylor and infant sister Doris Jean Pomeroy.
Family and friends may gather from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main St., Edwardsburg.
The Christian service of remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home where all may gather for one hour before the service. Officiating will be the Rev. Scott Otis, pastor of Hope United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Adamsville Cemetery, where she will be next to her husband, Edward.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
