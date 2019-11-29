CLAIRE M. PASSAFUME June 17, 1945 - Nov. 26, 2019

ELKHART — Claire M. Passafume, 74, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare Center.
She was born June 17, 1945, in South Bend, to William and Florence (DeVleeschower) Cannon.
On Oct. 1, 1966, in LaPorte, she married Daniel “Dan” Passafume. He survives along with two brothers, Michael (Dee) Cannon and John (Mary Ann) Cannon, both of Rolling Prairie and three sisters, twin sisters, Kathleen (Curtis) Holmes of Elkhart and Karen (Ray) Garrett of LaPorte and Margaret Carlson of Michigan City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Hite.
Claire enjoyed reading, cooking, knitting and crocheting.
She retired in 2010 from the Lionel Train Co. in Chesterfield, Michigan, as a punch press operator.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.
