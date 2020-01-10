CINDY S. GRIFFITH Sept. 7, 1965 - Dec. 13, 2019

ELKHART — Cindy S. Griffith, 54, of Elkhart, passed away Dec. 13, 2019.
She was born Sept. 7, 1965 in Elkhart, to John Cannon and Emma Cora.
Cindy was raised and worked in Rockwood, Tennessee.
She enjoyed fishing, camping, and most importantly spending time with family.
Cindy is survived by her sons, Jesston Cora of Elkhart, Walter James Griffith of Clinton, Tennessee and Carl John Griffith of Heiskell, Tennessee; grandchildren Ethan, CJ, Jacob and Sydney; brother Carl (Kathy) Cora of Elkhart; sisters Maria Alden of Elkhart and Carla Cora of Michigan.
There will be no public services for Cindy.
