CINDY L. JOHNSON Sept. 15, 1949 - Aug. 21, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Cindy L. Johnson, 69, of Mishawaka, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Elkhart, to the late Robert and Mary (Shellenberger) Green.
On June 6, 1970, she married David E. Johnson; he survives along with two children, Steven (Meg Truesdell) Johnson and Kathryn (Kyle) Umbarger; four grandchildren, Laura Johnson, Kate Johnson, Victoria Umbarger and Benjamin Umbarger; and one sister, Pamela (Dennis) Lynch. Also surviving is a special uncle, Curt Shellenberger, and several other family members and friends.
Cindy graduated in 1967 from Elkhart High School, retired from Beacon Health Services in 2016 after more than 20 years of service, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed gardening and keeping up her home.
Cindy never met a stranger and once you were her friend you remained that way for life.
Most dear to her heart were her grandchildren, who will truly miss her.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Joseph County Humane Society or the Pet Refuge.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.