CINDY K. BAXTER Sept. 11, 1952 - Oct. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Cindy Kaye Baxter, 67, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1952, in Goshen, to Richard Dean Weaver and Lillian Faye (Treat) Heintz.
On Aug. 8, 1998, in Elkhart, she married Jeffrey D. Baxter. He survives along with her son, Daniel Eric (Halie) Serafino; her granddaughter, Karlie Serafino; her mother, Lillian F. Heintz; and her sister, Lavonne Cooper, all of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Cindy graduated in 1970 from Elkhart High School.
She was an avid Minnesota Viking football fan and loved spending time her family especially her granddaughter.
Funeral services for Cindy will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to service time.
