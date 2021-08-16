Christopher Paul Ramsey, 56, of Vandalia, Michigan, passed away at his home on Aug. 12, 2021.
Chris, the son of Leo “George” Ramsey and Lillian Dora Ramsey, was born May 1, 1965, in Elkhart, Indiana. Chris loved fishing, ice fishing, hunting and his family. He especially loved his grandchildren. He was a skilled body repair man and a custom painter for 30-plus years.
