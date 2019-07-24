CHRISTOPHER L. BEAL Aug. 23, 1981 - July 21, 2019

ELKHART — Christopher Lemont Beal, 37, Elkhart, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence.
Christopher was born Aug. 23, 1981, in Elkhart, to John David Love and Patricia Ann Beal.
He worked as a laborer in the factory industry for 10 years.
He was a rapper, an artist, a comedian and he loved music.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his parents, John Love and Patricia Beal and Amy Riley (Charles) Gilbert; five daughters, Shonques Neal, Jakalyla Williams and Dajshina Williams, all of Elkhart, Cry’Shayla Toplin and Zaryia Toplin, both of South Bend; three sons, Christopher L. Beal Jr., and Ce’Monte Beal, both of Little Rock, Arkansas and Lamont Hawkins of Elkhart; two grandchildren, Amir Beal and Zy’Auna Brown; sisters Catherine Beal of South Bend, LeAnna Beal, Ronisha Beal and Marissa Riley, all of Elkhart, and Melinda Riley of Atlanta, Georgia; brothers Anthony Wilson of Goshen, David Wilson of South Bend and Kendall Riley of Elkhart; a special friend Christina Grant; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be at noon Friday, July 26, at Agape Missionary Baptist Church with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon at Agape.
Burial will follow service in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford’s Mortuary.
Visit the webpage to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
