CHRISTOPHER J. BORSA July 2, 1954 - July 20, 2019

ELKHART — Christopher “Chris” Joseph Borsa, 65, of Elkhart, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was born, in Elkhart, July 2, 1954, to Carmen Joseph and Laura Ann Borsa, who survive.
Also surviving are his sisters, Cathleen (Daniel) Locey and Julie (David) Howard; brothers Mark Borsa, Mathew (Sherry) Borsa, and Dennis (Robin) Borsa; as well as his hundreds of nieces and nephews.
Chris’s life will be celebrated at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart with family and friends gathering from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 26.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, cremation was chosen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Chris worked for various computer engineering companies in Elkhart and loved his job.
His favorite past times included tinkering around with electronics and drones.
He also enjoyed riding his Harley and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
Chris suffered from stage five renal failure for almost seven years with other complications, now he is free and is no longer in pain.
For those who knew him, he would have said to this, “I’m o.k.”
Chris will be missed greatly by his loving family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.