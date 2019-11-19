CHRISTINE G. DAVIDSON Dec. 30, 1955 - Nov. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Christine G. Davidson, 63, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home in Elkhart.
She was born Dec. 30, 1955, in Wetzlar, Germany, to Otto and Margot (Hertzstein) Sachse.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbel Querengasser.
Surviving are five children, David Haguewood, Kai (Jamie) Davidson, Emily (Mark) Turner, Rudolf (Jessica) Davidson and Samantha Davidson, 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 22, at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C. R. 18, Goshen, IN 46528.
Presiding will be Pastor John Hogsett.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and most of all spending time with her family.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
