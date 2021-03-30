ELKHART — Christie L. Davidson, 55, of Elkhart, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.
She was born in Elkhart on Nov. 26, 1965, the daughter of Bonnie (Shelt) Davidson Miller and (the late) Clifton B. Davidson Jr. Christie graduated from Concord High School with the Class of ’84. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends and loved all animals, especially caring for her dog, “Sister.”
